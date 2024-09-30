CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Spirit | Maria

Name: Maria Alexandra Graf

School: High School for Performing and Visual Arts

Maria strives to be a creative, dedicated and involved student. She immerses herself in school spirit and student culture in as many ways as possible, from "All-School Musicals", to clubs, Diversity Series, and in the instrumental department. She takes every opportunity to lift others and serve her campus, conducting morning announcements and leading Hispanic culture events. She has a passion for animals and volunteers regularly at the Houston Zoo. Maria aims to study biology and zoology at University of California, Santa Barbara.