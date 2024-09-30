CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Spirit | Matthew

Name: Matthew Jeong

School: High School for Performing and Visual Arts

About:

Matthew is an outstanding student who is dedicated to helping others achieve their potential. He founded Pause That Thought, a nationwide educational podcast, dedicated to using philosophy to navigate life's challenges. Through Pause That Thought, he works to exemplify avenues for growth everywhere he can. He has partnered with the Harris County Education Department, integrated the initiative into his AP Language Class curriculum, and even teamed up with the local Veterans' Center. His vision is to make his school, his community and the world a more self-reflective, empathetic, and thoughtful place. He plans to pursue a career in academic research and public policy at Duke University.