WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Performing and Fine Arts | Bowen

Monday, September 30, 2024 8:05PM
ktrk

Name: Bowen Ma

School: Stratford High School

About:
Bowen began playing piano at the age of four. Today he is a member of the piano department at Kinder HSPVA. He was one of only five pianists in Texas to earn a spot in the All-State orchestra and received masterclasses from countless professors of Juilliard, the Royal Academy of Music, and Rice University. Bowen hopes to earn a dual-degree in biology and piano performance. His career goal is to be a principal investigator at a hospital, where he can work in medical research while also helping patients.

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW