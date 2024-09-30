CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Performing and Fine Arts | Bowen

Name: Bowen Ma

School: Stratford High School

About:

Bowen began playing piano at the age of four. Today he is a member of the piano department at Kinder HSPVA. He was one of only five pianists in Texas to earn a spot in the All-State orchestra and received masterclasses from countless professors of Juilliard, the Royal Academy of Music, and Rice University. Bowen hopes to earn a dual-degree in biology and piano performance. His career goal is to be a principal investigator at a hospital, where he can work in medical research while also helping patients.