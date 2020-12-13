Generator catches fire at Cinco Ranch Junior High

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A generator caught on fire at Cinco Ranch Jr. High School on Saturday morning.

Multiple agencies including the Fort Bend County Fire Marshal's Office, Willowfork, Katy and Fulshear fire departments responded to the large fire at 23420 Cinco Ranch Blvd.

Fire marshal investigators said the generator and switchgear caught fire and sent large flames and black smoke into the sky.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The generator was located next to a building on campus which sustained some exterior damage from the heat of the fire.

There were no students on the campus at the time it happened.
