Fire breaks out at Pasadena church

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A building that housed a Pasadena church caught fire Saturday, sending smoke and flamed into the air.
It happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Pasadena Boulevard near Southmore Avenue.
Firefighters worked to douse the flames that consumed the roof of the structure.
The brick two-story structure is located in the central part of the city next to a small shopping center.
It wasn't immediately clear how the fire started or if anyone was inside when it broke out.
