church fire

Fire breaks out at Pasadena church

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A building that housed a Pasadena church caught fire Saturday, sending smoke and flamed into the air.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Pasadena Boulevard near Southmore Avenue.

Firefighters worked to douse the flames that consumed the roof of the structure.

The brick two-story structure is located in the central part of the city next to a small shopping center.

It wasn't immediately clear how the fire started or if anyone was inside when it broke out.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenabuilding firechurch firefire
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHURCH FIRE
Arson suspected in vacant NE Houston church fire
'We need help': Massive fire destroys 100-year-old church
2-alarm fire destroys Heights church building
Flames rip through church roof in Texas City
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
11-year-old injured, man killed in W. Houston shooting
5 shot at N. Houston after-hours nightclub
Man missing after leaving for doctor's appointment
Passenger killed in NW Harris Co. hit-and-run crash
Motorcyclist killed in Beltway 8 crash
Happy first day of spring!
Spring starts sunny, storms return next week
Show More
Here's a recap of the news for Saturday, March 20
Major road closures could slow you down this weekend
Matthew McConaughey holds benefit for Texas storm victims
GOP warns HR 1 could be 'absolutely devastating for Republicans'
IRS commissioner says he hopes to clear tax refund backlog by summer
More TOP STORIES News