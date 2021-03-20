Fire breaks out at Pasadena church

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A building that housed a Pasadena church caught fire Saturday, sending smoke and flamed into the air.It happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Pasadena Boulevard near Southmore Avenue.Firefighters worked to douse the flames that consumed the roof of the structure.The brick two-story structure is located in the central part of the city next to a small shopping center.It wasn't immediately clear how the fire started or if anyone was inside when it broke out.