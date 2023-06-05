The Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart wasn't the only place of worship impacted by a fire. Out in Dickinson, crews fought flames in a separate incident Friday.

2nd electrical fire reported at Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart just 3 days after initial incident

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A second small fire was reported at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in downtown Houston on Monday.

The video above is from the original report.

The incident comes just three days after a minor fire broke out at the church last Friday.

The first fire, which occurred on the first Friday of the month, was said to have started on the second floor toward the rear of the church in an electrical room. It was a day Catholics typically went to the cathedral for mass and confession, but those were canceled due to the fire.

A maintenance worker at the co-cathedral said they were patching holes on the roof Friday afternoon because firefighters cut them so smoke could exit the building.

Church officials told ABC13 Monday's fire was also an electrical one, but minor.

However, the church said the Co-Cathedral did not close this time and still held its noon mass. No additional information was released in Monday's fire.

Officials did not report any injuries in either fire.

