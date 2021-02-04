amber alert

Texas DPS mistakenly sends Amber Alert email with 'Chucky' listed as suspect

The Texas Department of Public Safety is apologizing for an Amber Alert that went out featuring the photo of the killer doll from the 1988 horror movie "Child's Play."

In a suspect photo that was attached to an email sent to subscribers of the Texas Alerts system last Friday, Chucky was identified as a kidnapping suspect.

The alert was reportedly sent to subscribers' emails three separate times.

The Amber Alert described Chucky as being a 28-year-old male, 16 pounds, 3 foot 1 inches tall, with auburn hair and blue eyes. It said he was wearing blue denim overalls with a multi-colored striped long sleeve shirt.

The alert noted that he was "wielding a huge kitchen knife."

The DPS listed his race as "Other: Doll."

So who did Chucky "kidnap?" The alert featured another character from the film franchise as the victim.

The DPS described the victim as 5-year-old Glen, who they said was wearing a blue shirt with a black collar at the time of his disappearance.

The alert said Glen went missing from Henderson, Texas on Jan. 28.

DPS has since apologized, saying in a statement to KENS 5 San Antonio that the alert was a "test malfunction."

The creator of the Child's Play series, Don Mancini, jokingly tweeted that he and Chucky's partner Tiffany were franticly looking for the doll.

