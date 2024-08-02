WATCH LIVE

Suspect at center of Amber Alert charged with kidnapping after girl found alive, officials say

The charges come after HPD said officers are working with Louisiana law enforcement and detained a suspect for questioning.

Friday, August 2, 2024
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Charges have been filed against a person believed to have kidnapped a 12-year-old girl in Houston earlier this week.

On Tuesday, an Amber Alert notified Houstonian's phones that a 12-year-old girl had gone missing from the Crystal Inn Hotel on Little York Road.

Later that day, the Houston Police Department announced that Chloie was found safe and was back with her family.

"We continue to work with our law enforcement partners in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area, as this investigation remains ongoing at this time," the police department said on social media platform X.

While searching for a man sought in connection with her alleged abduction, the Houston Police Department said a suspect had been detained for questioning.

Police initially reported that the girl was last seen with 26-year-old Ariel Anderson, who was believed to be driving a black 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe with a Louisiana license plate.

On Wednesday, the district attorney's office confirmed with Eyewitness News that a person was charged with kidnapping in this case but didn't specify who.

