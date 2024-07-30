Police have detained a suspect for questioning and are working with law enforcement in Louisiana.

Houston Amber Alert: 12-year-old who went missing Monday has been found safe, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A missing 12-year-old girl who prompted a Houston Amber Alert has been found safe, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

While searching for a man sought in connection with her alleged abduction, the Houston Police Department said a suspect had been detained for questioning.

Officials said Chloie Dianne Brewer-Clark was last seen Monday at about 3 a.m. at the Crystal Inn Hotel at 4140 Little York Rd.

In an update Tuesday, HPD said Chloie had been located safe and was back with her family.

"We continue to work with our law enforcement partners in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area, as this investigation remains ongoing at this time," the police department said on social media platform X.

Police initially reported that Chloie was last seen with 26-year-old Ariel Anderson, who was believed to be driving a black 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe with Louisiana license plate 310GOE.