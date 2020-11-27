christmas

Psychological benefits of decorating early for the holidays

By
Thanksgiving is over and you may be wondering when you should start decorating, or maybe you already have your Christmas tree up.

SEE RELATED STORY: Christmas before Thanksgiving? Why holiday fever started early in 2020

Experts at UT Health said decorating early can be good for your mental health.

They said there are benefits to decorating early this year, a year where people had to make several changes to their daily lives due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Doctors said decorating early can add to a sense of healing. First, it can help reclaim some of your identity that has been lost during the pandemic through lack of person interactions. It is believed to help trigger good memories that can be therapeutic, counteract grief and help break up the monotony of the days if you have been working from home.

If decorating for the holidays is not a normal tradition for your family, experts said it's not too late to start new traditions.

SEE RELATED: Drive-thru light shows provide safe holiday traditions around Houston

Here are some new traditions your family can adopt this year:

  • Watching holiday lights in the neighborhood
  • Writing letters of gratitude
  • Making a recipe that was a favorite of a loved one who has passed
  • Nightly holiday story reading
  • A virtual scavenger hunt via Zoom


SEE RELATED STORY: Holiday lights brighten up Houston's Uptown area

Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyholiday lightsholidaychristmas treechristmasmental wellnessmental healthdoctors
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHRISTMAS
Black Friday 2020 deals shopping guide
Holiday lights brighten up Houston's Uptown area
Thanksgiving leftovers recipes: Give new life to leftover turkey
50th anniversary showing of 'Santa Claus is Comin' to Town' airs Friday on ABC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Street flooding and tornadoes possible today
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Woman killed in train accident days after giving birth
Iran scientist linked to military nuclear program killed
Many stores nearly empty on Black Friday this year
Woman sent to ER with COVID-19 on same day mom died of virus
Houston dog takes home top prize at National Dog Show
Show More
Princeton grads 'beat the system,' win more than $6M in lottery
Family commemorates Thanksgiving where son was killed
Judge orders 6 U.S. oil execs to prison on corruption charges
Trump says he'll leave if Electoral College seats Biden
San Antonio's weekend curfew puts strain on businesses
More TOP STORIES News