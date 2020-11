Psychological benefits of decorating early for the holidays

Watching holiday lights in the neighborhood

Writing letters of gratitude

Making a recipe that was a favorite of a loved one who has passed

Nightly holiday story reading

A virtual scavenger hunt via Zoom

Thanksgiving is over and you may be wondering when you should start decorating, or maybe you already have your Christmas tree up.Experts at UT Health said decorating early can be good for your mental health.They said there are benefits to decorating early this year, a year where people had to make several changes to their daily lives due to the coronavirus pandemic.Doctors said decorating early can add to a sense of healing. First, it can help reclaim some of your identity that has been lost during the pandemic through lack of person interactions. It is believed to help trigger good memories that can be therapeutic, counteract grief and help break up the monotony of the days if you have been working from home.If decorating for the holidays is not a normal tradition for your family, experts said it's not too late to start new traditions.Here are some new traditions your family can adopt this year: