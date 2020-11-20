Drive-thru light shows provide safe holiday traditions around Houston

Light Park at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring
The Light Park at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring offers up a mile-long trail with over a million animated lights. That's about a 20-minute drive! They also claim to have the world's largest 700-foot LED tunnel.
The entire show is synched and choreographed to holiday music you can enjoy from the comfort of your car. Co-owner Jasen Coots says this is something they've always wanted to do.
"The pandemic was ticking up, a lot of people with scares, we really wanted them to come out and feel safe in their car with their family, they don't have to exchange anything, stay in the car ride and it's fairly inexpensive and just stay in the car and feel good about it," Coots said.
The Light Park is open now through December 31, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $35 per vehicle and you can take advantage of 'Two for Tuesdays' where you can ride through the lightshow twice for the same cost.
Rudolph's Lightshow in Hockley
For another winter wonderland head to Hockley for Rudolph's Lightshow. They offer up light tunnels, themed displays, and over a million lights to get you into the holiday spirit.
Tickets per vehicle cost $34.08 with fees online. It's open now through January 3, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Houston Zoo Lights
Now for those who want to stretch your legs, 'Zoo Lights' is back and runs through January 10, 2021 from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Admission is based on the day you select, depending on the anticipated crowds, ranging between $12.95 - $24.65.
The Houston Zoo is helping to keep you safe by requiring everyone to purchase a ticket online and reserving a time slot. No tickets will be sold at the door. Masks are mandatory as well as social distancing.
Moody Gardens Festival of Lights
Moody Gardens is gearing up for the Annual Festival of Lights holiday display of over 2 million lights along a mile-long trail. The facility is running at 75% capacity with safety measures in place to help you and your family stay safe. They too have come up with a crowd forecast to help you plan your visit depending on your comfort levels and require everyone 10 years and older to wear a mask at all times. Festival of Lights runs November 21 through January 2 from 6 to 10pm. $19 for ages 4 and older.
Sugar Land Holiday Lights at Constellation Field
For an incredible light show, head to the Sugar Land Holiday Lights at Constellation Field. The display opens this Friday to the public through January 3, 2021. This light show will be beaming with more than three million lights and several themed displays making for a perfect photo op. Organizers of the event say they will be taking temperature checks at the door and all carnival rides will be wiped and sanitized after each go-around. Vendors from retail to food and beverage will be on hand selling treats for you to enjoy with social distancing enforced. Holiday Lights runs November 20th through January 3rd, tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children ages 4-12.
