Inmate behind bars for murder charge after New Year's Eve chase crash dies in custody, deputies say

Inmate deaths continue to rise late in 2023 as the county reported another in-custody death this week involving a man accused of causing a chase crash that killed his 12-year-old passenger.

Authorities said Christian Rayo had warrants for his arrest when he allegedly led a chase on Dec. 31, 2022.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Like the thousands locked up in the Harris County jail, Christian Rayo was awaiting the next stage of his pending case - a murder count tied to a chase that led to the death of a 12-year-old girl riding in his vehicle.

On Thursday, more than 10 months after that New Year's Eve ordeal, Rayo became the 18th inmate to die in county custody this year.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the 28-year-old suffered a medical emergency behind jail walls and was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead that afternoon.

Rayo, whom deputies also identified as Christian Medina Banguera, had no apparent physical injuries. His death is being investigated by the Texas Rangers in accordance with state law, HCSO said.

Rayo's in-custody death not only put the county closer to 20 for 2023, it also marked the third in four days.

According to the county, Robert Shelton, 60, died on Nov. 13, while being treated for a medical emergency he suffered on Oct. 29. A day later, 42-year-old Rachelle Mitchell became the second woman this year to die while in jail. Both inmates, like Rayo, had no apparent physical injuries.

Eyewitness News has covered the rash of jail deaths in recent years, including in 2022 when the county reported 27, the most in a decade. 13 Investigates has also pressed county leaders and law enforcement over jail conditions and solutions in recent months.

SEE ALSO: 13 Investigates: Inmate's last days were 'nothing short of living hell,' lawsuit claims

The New Year's Eve chase

Rayo's alleged actions on Dec. 31, 2022, not only left a girl dead but also severely injured an innocent driver.

According to authorities, Rayo was behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry with four other passengers, including 12-year-old Kiara Hurtado, when deputies were trying to pull him over for speeding. Rayo instead blew through a red light on Barker Cypress at Park Row when he hit Ergert Moore driving a black Jaguar.

Deputies found Rayo had multiple warrants for his rest at the time of the crash, including a burglary charge when he allegedly kicked in an ex's door and beat her.

Rayo was released from the hospital and turned over to Harris County jail on Jan. 4 on the murder charge for Kiara's death.

PREVIOUS STORY: Judge sets $430,000 bond for man charged with 12-year-old's murder, records show