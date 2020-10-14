abc13 plus asiatown

Asiatown's Chinese Community Center a hub for virtual learning amid pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Chinese Community Center in Houston's Asiatown has become a bedrock of the community over the last 40 years.

While the center normally offers Chinese school, youth programs and classes for seniors, it has gone above and beyond during this pandemic.

The center helps kids by offering a space for them to sign on and complete virtual learning.

The center also helps seniors, who have been isolated for most of this year, with several virtual classes.

One of the most popular is ukulele lessons.

Now, the Chinese Community Center needs help of its own to stay open.

If you would like to donate, or learn more about their services, visit ccchouston.org.

