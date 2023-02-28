Comedian Chinedu ready to bring laughs to Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

He can be seen cracking people up with his videos and colorful Houston commentary. Now, fans can follow Chinedu all the way to the rodeo stage.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Slime in the ice machine.

The iconic phrase was uttered once again in the ABC13 newsroom except this time it didn't come from legend Marvin Zindler. Instead, the famous words came from another Houstonian who has built a name for himself in his own right.

And who happens to be a huge Marvin Zindler fan.

"To be able to say, 'Slime in the ice machine' on here is an honor y'all. If you grew up in Houston, you know how much of an honor that is. I'm having Houston goosebumps right now," said comedian Chinedu.

Now Tuesday night, the start of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the hometown talent will be before his own audience, bringing the same comedy that he does online to thousands of followers he calls his "laughter family."

But Chinedu's rodeo gig didn't occur overnight, with the comedian sharing with ABC13 that it all developed about five years ago when he did a brief social promotion for the rodeo.

"From there I pitched it, and they said, 'I'll consider it.' And each year, I would do the media work and get to know more people. And finally I pitched the concept to them about two or three years ago and they were like, 'We reviewed it and we think it'd be a great idea. A great fit, we want you in.' And I cried," Chinedu said.

Chinedu said it'll be a family-friendly event. "Won't be no cussing. A lot of great jokes. A lot of great Houston and Texas humor, a lot of relatability."

Chinedu will be one of the first comedy acts to come to the rodeo stage in a long time. Larry the Cable Guy appeared at the event in 2006. The year before that it was Jeff Foxworthy.

"We all grew up going to the rodeo, and that was one of the things I've always wanted to do as a comedian is to perform at the rodeo. If you grew up in Texas, you know how big of a deal it is."

Chinedu's show is at 4 p.m.at the Stars Over Texas Stage.

Of course, if you're going to the rodeo, you better come correct and in style! Chinedu shared the story behind his cowboy hat, too. Watch him explain that and more in his full interview from Eyewitness News at 8 a.m. in the video player above.