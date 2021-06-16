rescue

Nevada teenager rescued from chimney after being locked out of home

Teen rescued from chimney after being locked out

HENDERSON, Nevada -- A Nevada teenager had to be rescued from a chimney after she was locked outside of her home and decided to follow in Santa's footsteps.

First responders near Las Vegas said the 18-year-old climbed up to the roof and tried to go down the chimney as a last resort.

The Henderson Fire Department said the teen got stuck just above the flue.

Firefighters used a rope system to rescue her from the chimney of the single-story house.

The rescue took about 30 minutes and the teen was not injured.

The fire department said their firefighters are trained for confined space rescues.
