'Always in our care': Law enforcement show up to send off fallen officer's daughter to kindergarten

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Law enforcement in Houston and Cypress showed up to send a fallen officer's daughter to her first day of school.

Eliza Knox and her brother Cooper Knox were greeted by multiple members of the Houston Police Department and the Cy-Fair Fire Department, and other agencies in the driveway of their home.

There were giant signs with their names and grades with mounted patrol to send them on their way.

Eliza started her first day of kindergarten and Cooper began his first day of third grade.

In a Facebook post, the Cy-Fair Fire Department said that the two children will always be in their care.

Eliza and Cooper are the children of Tactical Flight Officer Jason Knox, who tragically died in the line of duty in a helicopter crash in 2020.

He and Senior Officer Chase Cormier responded to a nearby bayou scene before their helicopter malfunctioned and crashed into a Greenspoint area apartment complex.

Knox had been with the police department for eight years and was a member of the Houston City Council.