Girl survives dad's deadly wrong-way crash in NW Harris Co, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A child survived a deadly wrong-way crash that deputies say her father caused Saturday night in northwest Harris County.Deputies said the girl was in a Toyota Sienna minivan that crossed a concrete median on Highway 6 over Hempstead Road at about 10:45 p.m.The girl's father, who deputies later identified as Xuan Tran, died in the crash that involved two other pickup trucks.Tran struck a Ford F-150 going northbound in the left lane of Highway 6. That's when that driver lost control and forced a Chevrolet Colorado to maneuver to avoid a collision. Unfortunately, the Chevy ended up striking the front of Tran's minivan.Both pickup truck drivers were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive, according to deputies.Deputies said the girl is in critical condition at the hospital with serious injuries.Officials were investigating whether Tran was intoxicated or if he was suffering a medical emergency leading to the crash.