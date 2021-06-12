Man charged after accidentally shooting 9-year-old son in Fifth Ward

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the accidental shooting that injured a 9-year-old boy over the weekend.Jesus A. Reynaga is charged with injury to a child after police said he accidentally shot his 9-year-old son while taking apart his weapon.The incident happened at around 12 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Hershe Street near Lyons Avenue in the Fifth Ward. According to police and witness statements, Reynaga was trying to take apart his weapon in a reckless manner near where children were playing when he accidentally shot his son.The boy was struck in the chest, police said. The man rushed the child to a nearby fire station. From there, medics transported the boy to a hospital where he was stable and is now recovering,Initial information from the scene indicated that this happened at the end of a road rage incident, where Reynaga reportedly believed he and his son were being followed by another car, but police have not confirmed the account of the event.