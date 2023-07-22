Houston man charged, wanted for sexually assaulting child in 2022, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of sexually assaulting a child last year is now being sought by Houston authorities.

On Friday, the Houston Police Department shared an image of 31-year-old Jonathan Ortiz, who's wanted for indecency of a child.

Authorities said on or about Nov. 5, 2022, Ortiz sexually assaulted the young victim in the 1500 block of Burnett Street.

HPD said that during the investigation, the victim made an outcry of sexual abuse, and Ortiz was charged.

Ortiz is described as a 31-year-old Hispanic man with short black hair.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.