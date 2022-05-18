Missionary sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting child a decade ago

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County missionary with priors in Brazoria County was found guilty of raping a minor multiple times a decade ago.In court on Wednesday afternoon, Charles Martinez, heard his fate. A jury gave him 15 years for each of the two counts of sex assault of a child."Throughout this trial we showed that he was the wolf in sheep's clothing," said Harris County Assistant District Attorney Andrew Figliuzzi.Prosecutors say the case was filed in 2015 but the victim was first assaulted by Martinez in 2012. Court documents uncover the victim knew Martinez because her father met him at Bible study."He was on trial for the two charges related to this one victim, but we were also able to present the additional victims to come testify for this trial, so the jury could understand the scope of abuse he has committed throughout his life," said Harris County Assistant District Attorney Preston Burns.Burns and Figliuzzi believe there are more victims because Martinez worked religious missions across the world and had access to many children. Figliuzzi called him a career child predator.Both prosecutors say justice was served."It's been a very long road for the victims I know. This happened many years ago and they stuck through this court process," said Burns.The family of the victim, who is now an adult, declined to be a part of the story. However the prosecutors tell us the family feels relieved."They're feeling like this elephant is finally taken off their chest. And it's very fitting that the victim in this case was around 15 years old when the abuse started occurring and now the jury has given him 15 years to think about this in prison," said Figliuzzi.The attorney representing Martinez declined to comment on his client's case.The judge will hold a formal sentencing Thursday. Prosecutors are asking the judge to consider accumulating the sentence. Judge Hazel B. Jones is set to determine if Martinez will serve his sentence consecutively or concurrently.During the sentencing hearing, the defendant sat calmly and without an expression. After his sentencing was read he blew a kiss to his family in the front row.Martinez was previously convicted of indecency with a child while leading a Christian ranch in Brazoria County. Prosecutors also confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that Martinez was let go from his role within the Houston Independent School District in the early 2000s, accused of sexually harassing children.