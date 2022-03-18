Galveston man found guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child, faces life in prison

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a child since 2017, according to the district attorney.A Galveston County jury found Eddy Paul Ginn Sr. to be guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child younger than 14 years of age.Ginn's 8-year-old relative female reported that he started sexually abusing her when she was 6 years old in 2017, according to the DA.The victim testified that she frequently spent the night at Ginn's home, where they would sleep together in an extra bedroom. She described a specific comforter being on the bed during most of the assaults, and various pornographic materials were shown to her by Ginn.The trial started on Monday in the 122nd Judicial District Court where the victim described in detail the abuse that she endured at the hands of Ginn.Thursday afternoon, the jury returned verdicts from Monday's trial of guilty on two charges and not guilty on the third charge.At this time the court will sentence Ginn Sr. at a later date.He faces a punishment of 5 years to life in prison.