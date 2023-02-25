Deputies said they arrested Joshua Mitchum for endangering a child, tampering with evidence, and possession of a controlled substance.

Man charged after 2-year-old overdoses on Xanax pills in Montgomery County, deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 2-year-old boy is recovering after overdosing on Xanax pills in Montgomery County, and deputies arrested a man who they believe may be responsible.

On Thursday morning, Montgomery County Precinct 3 deputies responded to a home in the Fox Run subdivision in regards to a toddler overdosing on prescription drugs.

It was later discovered that the little boy had overdosed on Xanax pills.

Deputies arrested Joshua Mitchum, who is facing charges of endangering a child, tampering with evidence, and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

The 2-year-old was reportedly transported to Texas Children's Hospital and was held for observation.

At last check, the boy was reported to be in stable condition.

Authorties have not disclosed the relationship between Mitchum and the child.

