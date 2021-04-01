child death

Mom accused of giving 6-year-old son toxic amounts of narcotics and over-the-counter drugs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 25-year-old mom is facing a capital murder charge, accused of giving her 6-year-old child lethal amounts of over-the-counter medicines and narcotics including methamphetamine and cocaine.

According to court documents filed in Harris County on Wednesday, Ashley Marks was charged in connection with the death of her son Jason.

Marks' charge is tied to a June 27, 2020, incident in which Jason died of an apparent overdose.

Prosecutors accuse Marks of administering toxic amounts of "Chlorpheniramine, Dextromethorphan, and Diphenhydramine with Methamphetamine," corroborated by the medical examiner's ruling on the boy's cause of death, according to documents.

Outside of the methamphetamine, two of the medicines - the chlorpheniramine and the diphenhydramine - are commonly known in over-the-counter antihistamines such as Zyrtec and Benadryl, respectively. The dextromethorphan is a cough suppressant commonly found in the Robitussin brand cough syrup, for example.
Further, prosecutors allege the boy was given narcotics.

Outside of the charging document, ABC13 is looking into the circumstances surrounding the boy's death.

Marks is in custody and due to appear before a judge Thursday afternoon.

