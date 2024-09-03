61-year-old woman overdoses on fentanyl, leading police to man accused of supplying it to her: MCSO

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is currently in custody at the Montgomery County Jail, being held on no bail after he is accused of supplying fentanyl to a 61-year-old woman who died after ingesting it.

According to officials, members of the Montgomery County Enforcement Team (MOCONET) responded to a home in the 14000 block of Walker Road to help with the investigation after a woman's death.

Evidence found at the scene indicated that the woman died from a fentanyl overdose.

Further investigation identified 39-year-old Victor Matthews as the suspect who provided the narcotic to the woman.

Matthews was taken into custody on Aug. 29, transported to jail, and subsequently charged with murder.

Montgomery County officials reported in 2019 that MOCONET, along with the Houston High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, began working to address the ongoing trafficking of the narcotic and its correlation to recorded overdose deaths in the county.