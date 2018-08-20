Child left in car 'since morning' in southwest Houston

Authorities say a child found inside a vehicle Monday afternoon in southwest Houston was left in the car since this morning.Houston police said they received a call at about 4:15 p.m. of the 3-year-old, who is believed to be a girl, found in the vehicle in the 8700 block of South Gessner Road. The call appeared to be made by the child's father.The child was rushed to Texas Children's Hospital. The child's condition was not immediately disclosed.HPD added the girl's mother told them the child's father forgot to drop her off at day care.