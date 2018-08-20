CHILD LEFT IN CAR

Child left in car 'since morning' in southwest Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Elita Loresca takes a look at how fast temperatures can rise in a vehicle. (Shutterstock)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities say a child found inside a vehicle Monday afternoon in southwest Houston was left in the car since this morning.

Houston police said they received a call at about 4:15 p.m. of the 3-year-old, who is believed to be a girl, found in the vehicle in the 8700 block of South Gessner Road. The call appeared to be made by the child's father.

The child was rushed to Texas Children's Hospital. The child's condition was not immediately disclosed.

HPD added the girl's mother told them the child's father forgot to drop her off at day care.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hot carchild left in carHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD LEFT IN CAR
Woman accused of leaving infant in car parked outside casino
Footage shows deputy's rush to save 3-year-old left in hot car
Man gets probation after leaving child in hot car
Family suing over death of 3-year-old left in hot day care van
More child left in car
Top Stories
Father charged with murder alleges wife strangled his 2 girls
Police: Woman opened fire at warehouse, killing manager
Harvey's flood forced Meyerland homeowners to leave or lift
Harris Co. real-time maps help you decide flood evacuation
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
Why did jurors choose probation for doctor in patient's rape?
2nd robbery suspect arrested after woman run over by car
2 NYPD officers pull over little driver for open containers
Show More
Woman lifts burden off Dickinson families after Harvey
84-year-old man dies after being shot during walk in Baytown
Woman killed by alligator while walking dog near golf course
Woman says she 'never meant harm' by throwing coffee on worker
Houston-area linen service laying off 120 positions
More News