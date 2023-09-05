Only on 13: Family left without answers after 4-year-old boy shot and killed at godmother's home

Questions remain after 4-year-old Rayden Williams was shot and killed at his godmother's home in Humble over the weekend, according to his family.

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed while staying at his godmother's home in Humble, and days later, his family has no information about what happened.

On Sept. 2, at about 6:15 p.m., Humble police and their fire rescue team responded to a home in the 1100 block of Howard Street for an injured child, according to police.

When first responders arrived, a 4-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound. The child was taken by Life Flight to Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he reportedly died two days later.

Family members identified the 4-year-old as Rayden Williams. According to the boy's grandmother, he had a twin brother, Raylynn, and an older brother. Only Rayden was at his godmother's house.

"You couldn't ask for closer siblings. You really couldn't," Demetria Scott said.

Family members have tried to reach out to the godmother to find out what exactly happened, but they say she has not answered. ABC13 is not naming the godmother since she is not charged.

"She had been getting him since he was a baby on and off," Scott said. "I can't be too sure, but I am sure she is devastated about what happened. How can she not be? This was her godson."

Humble police would not comment on the details of how this happened.

In a statement, police said, "The Humble Police Criminal Investigation Division is continuing their investigation into this cause of this incident. Because of the ongoing investigation, specifics of the incident are being withheld. As the investigation unfolds further detail will be released."

With little to no answers, the family is left not only dealing with the pain of loss but without any information about what really happened to Rayden.

Scott said the family is not blaming the godmother, and she hopes this was just a tragic accident, but they just want the truth.

"We want to know what happened, what actually happened, and why," Scott said.

Scott says Rayden, who was one of 22 grandchildren, was loved by so many.

"He was a genius," Scott said. "He was born with autism, and against all odds, they said he's not going to be able to do this or that, and against all odds, he was the top of his class. He was reading books to the other kids in his class. I mean, extremely smart. As the years go by, you could see how he was changing."

