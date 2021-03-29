6-year-old without seatbelt critically injured in crash on US-290

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 6-year-old was critically injured in a crash on US-290 at 34th in northwest Houston Sunday night.Police say the driver of a black car stopped, trying to avoid a mattress on the freeway, around 9:30 p.m.When the black car stopped, it was rear ended by another car.There were three children in the car, including the 6-year-old, according to authorities.Police say the 6-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The child was transported to the hospital in critical condition.In the most recent update from authorities, the 6-year-old was in surgery.