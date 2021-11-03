child injured

Man arrested in rock-throwing incident that injured 6-year-old in W. Houston

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Action 13 on fighting domestic violence

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was arrested Sunday in connection with the injury of a 6-year-old with autism after the child was hit by rocks thrown through a parked vehicle's window, authorities said.

The video above is from a previous story.


Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office are calling it a case of domestic violence.

The incident happened in the 12500 block of Alief Clodine Road at Alief Amity Park.

The man had an issue with the ex-boyfriend of a woman inside the parked vehicle, according to public information officer Jeff McShan. The woman told authorities she tried to tell the suspect that she was no longer in a relationship with her ex-boyfriend, but the suspect got upset and threw rocks through the car window, according to McShan.

The rocks ultimately hit the child who was sitting in the back seat.

"It was scary. I couldn't sleep or eat afterwards. He had a crazy face the way he was coming at me," said Jessica Guardado, the victim.


According to Guardado, she told 26-year-old Jordan Christopher Gary-Glasper that her son was in the car, but he said he did not care and continued to throw rocks.
The 6-year-old suffered several small cuts from the broken glass, according to deputies.

Deputies arrested Gary-Glasper without incident. He was charged with injury to a child.

Gary-Glasper has a previous charge for fraud, according to court documents. He is expected in court on Friday.

For updates on this story, follow Shelley Childers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimechild injuredchildren injuries
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD INJURED
2-year-old dead, baby hurt after car runs off bridge in Galveston Co.
Girl recovers from being shot 5 times: 'I had to be strong for my mom'
11-year-old girl shot while sleeping risks losing partial vision
11-year-old girl shot multiple times on Houston's southside
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News