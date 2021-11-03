Man arrested in rock-throwing incident that injured 6-year-old in W. Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was arrested Sunday in connection with the injury of a 6-year-old with autism after the child was hit by rocks thrown through a parked vehicle's window, authorities said.Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office are calling it a case of domestic violence.The incident happened in the 12500 block of Alief Clodine Road at Alief Amity Park.The man had an issue with the ex-boyfriend of a woman inside the parked vehicle, according to public information officer Jeff McShan. The woman told authorities she tried to tell the suspect that she was no longer in a relationship with her ex-boyfriend, but the suspect got upset and threw rocks through the car window, according to McShan.The rocks ultimately hit the child who was sitting in the back seat."It was scary. I couldn't sleep or eat afterwards. He had a crazy face the way he was coming at me," said Jessica Guardado, the victim.According to Guardado, she told 26-year-old Jordan Christopher Gary-Glasper that her son was in the car, but he said he did not care and continued to throw rocks.The 6-year-old suffered several small cuts from the broken glass, according to deputies.Deputies arrested Gary-Glasper without incident. He was charged with injury to a child.Gary-Glasper has a previous charge for fraud, according to court documents. He is expected in court on Friday.