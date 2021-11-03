Man arrested in rock-throwing incident that injured 6-year-old in W. Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was arrested Sunday in connection with the injury of a 6-year-old with autism after the child was hit by rocks thrown through a parked vehicle's window, authorities said.
Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office are calling it a case of domestic violence.
The incident happened in the 12500 block of Alief Clodine Road at Alief Amity Park.
The man had an issue with the ex-boyfriend of a woman inside the parked vehicle, according to public information officer Jeff McShan. The woman told authorities she tried to tell the suspect that she was no longer in a relationship with her ex-boyfriend, but the suspect got upset and threw rocks through the car window, according to McShan.
The rocks ultimately hit the child who was sitting in the back seat.
"It was scary. I couldn't sleep or eat afterwards. He had a crazy face the way he was coming at me," said Jessica Guardado, the victim.
According to Guardado, she told 26-year-old Jordan Christopher Gary-Glasper that her son was in the car, but he said he did not care and continued to throw rocks.
The 6-year-old suffered several small cuts from the broken glass, according to deputies.
Deputies arrested Gary-Glasper without incident. He was charged with injury to a child.
Gary-Glasper has a previous charge for fraud, according to court documents. He is expected in court on Friday.
