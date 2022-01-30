9-year-old struck by train and walks away with minor injuries, police say

BELLVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A 9-year-old boy was hit by a train Sunday morning in Austin County, according to Bellville police.Prior to the incident, which police said happened at about 7 a.m., the train had been traveling slow.According to authorities, the train engineer noticed the boy from afar and began to initiate the brakes. The child leaned in and was hit in the side of the head, police said.The boy sustained minor injuries and was transported to the Bellville Medical Center for treatment.BNSF Railway and the Bellville Police Department are investigating the incident. There is no further information at this time.Eyewitness News is looking into the details of this story. In the meantime, today's top headlines can be found in the video above.