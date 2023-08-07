Alejandro Martinez Leon is facing charges after court records show he admitted to slapping his son for not saying "amen" at the end of a prayer.

Father accused of slapping his 9-year-old son for not saying 'amen' at the end of prayer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man is facing charges after being accused of slapping his son for not saying "amen" at the end of a prayer.

Court documents show Alejandro Martinez Leon admitted to officers he slapped his 9-year-old "because his children are bad."

The child allegedly told officers he was slapped several times and pushed against a window.

The 43-year-old is charged with injury to a child and is expected to appear in court Monday.

