Houston mother wanted after allegedly hurting her 12-year-old child with umbrella in 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother accused of injuring her 12-year-old child with an umbrella last year is now being sought by Houston police.

The Houston Police Department said it needs help looking for Twywna Sheledia Able, who's wanted on a charge of injury to a child under 15 with bodily injury.

On July 29, 2022, officers responded to a child injured in the 12500 block of S. Coast Drive.

Detectives learned that Able had hit her 12-year-old child in the head, causing injuries to their ear.

HPD describes Able as a Black, 42-year-old woman, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and short green and yellow or blonde hair.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.