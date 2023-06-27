Child dies at hospital after falling into pool in north Harris County neighborhood, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A child has died after falling into a pool, according to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

The incident happened just before noon on Tuesday in the 1500 block of Pine Gap Drive in north Harris County near the Ponderosa Forest area.

According to officials, constable deputies responded to the scene after a caller notified deputies that the 2-year-old had fallen into the pool and was found unresponsive.

From there, the child was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead, Precinct 4 said.

Mark Herman tweeted the update shortly after, asking everyone to pray for the family.