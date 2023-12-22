Man charged in 9-month-old's death after crash outside water facility in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is facing charges for the death of a 9-month-old after he crashed into a water treatment facility in southwest Houston, police said.

At about 5 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a crash involving an Infiniti SUV and two other vehicles at 12300 Almeda Road. At the crash site, police found a 9-month-old unresponsive in the Infiniti SUV and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers learned that the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Charles Washington, was driving the SUV at a high rate of speed, hitting two vehicles before coming to a stop.

Police tried to detain Washington after the crash but said he became aggressive, lunged at officers, and tried taking their firearms. After the scuffle, records state officers, along with citizens who stepped in to help, were later able to detain Washington. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Two young girls, 13 and 8 years old, were also found in the SUV. The girls were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries.

Washington has been charged with manslaughter and an attempt to take a weapon from a police officer.

He was booked into the Harris County Jail.