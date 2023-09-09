Investigation underway in northwest Harris Co. following death of 4-year-old girl, Precinct 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Sheriff's Office Precinct 4 is investigating the circumstances of a young child's death in northwest Harris County on Saturday afternoon.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

Constable deputies responded to the 16000 block of Courtland Circle regarding an "in-progress" call.

According to officials, the person who called said a small child had drowned.

According to HCSO, the child, identified as a 4-year-old girl, was found dead by a babysitter who had reportedly fallen asleep.

Investigators say there were other children around, but the ages are unknown.

According to officials, the child's parents were currently out of town.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.