Chick-fil-A worker rescues child choking in drive-thru lane

COLUMBUS, Georgia -- A Chick-fil-A worker is proving that there's more to his job than taking orders and replying to thank yous with "My pleasure."

Zack Kokenzie, whose nickname is "Cowboy," jumped into the saddle - so to speak - and saved a child from choking while in the drive-thru lane.

On Oct. 12, he was serving customers during the lunch rush in Columbus, Georgia, when he made the rescue.

According to the restaurant's Facebook post, a father noticed his child choking in his SUV when a seatbelt was wrapped around the kid's neck.

Kokenzie heard the screams and rushed to help. He used a pair of scissors to cut through the seatbelt.

The restaurant adds that Kokenzie is an Eagle Scout whose training came at the right place at the right time.

