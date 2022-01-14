traffic

Traffic cheat sheet: Here's how drivers can get around on race day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As thousands of runners hit the streets for the Chevron Houston Marathon Sunday morning, thousands of drivers will want to do their best to avoid them.

Street closures begin as early this weekend for some portions of downtown, close to the start and finish lines. Most street closures through neighborhoods will begin before dawn on Sunday morning and won't reopen until mid-morning to late afternoon, depending on the location along the marathon routes.

While more than 300,000 participants, volunteers and spectators will flock to the race routes, just as many will need to get around the largest single-day sporting event hosted in the city.

How will you get in and out of your neighborhood on race day? These are the neighborhoods along the race route:

  • Downtown/Discovery Green
  • Washington Corridor
  • Upper Kirby
  • Rice and West University
  • Galleria area
  • Tanglewood and Memorial
  • Memorial Park


A detailed map for each neighborhood, how to get in and out safely if you are driving, as well as the general time runners will be in your area, can be viewed on the Chevron Houston Marathon website.

