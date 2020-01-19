Here are the best moments from the 2020 Chevron Houston Marathon

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5862686" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kelkile Gezahegn from Ethopia speaks after winning Chevron Houston Marathon

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5862782" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Askale Merachi is women's winner of Chevron Houston Marathon. One of fastest times in city's history

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5862606" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jemal Yimer Mekonnen says the conditions were good, but says in Ethiopia he ran the half marathon in 58 minutes.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5862618" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hitomi Niiya speaks after becoming the women's winner of the Aramco Half Marathon

It was a picture-perfect day for the Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Half Marathon, as runners took to the streets of Houston.Watch the video above to see our favorite moments from the day!Everything you need to know about the Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Half Marathon.