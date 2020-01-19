chevron houston marathon

Here are the best moments from the 2020 Chevron Houston Marathon

It was a picture-perfect day for the Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Half Marathon, as runners took to the streets of Houston.

Watch the video above to see our favorite moments from the day!

WATCH: Kelkile Gezahegn speaks after winning Chevron Houston Marathon with an unofficial time of just over 2:08
Kelkile Gezahegn from Ethopia speaks after winning Chevron Houston Marathon



WATCH: Askale Merachi is women's winner of Chevron Houston Marathon
Askale Merachi is women's winner of Chevron Houston Marathon. One of fastest times in city's history



WATCH: Jemal Yimer Mekonnen speaks after winning Aramco Half Marathon in just over 59 minutes
Jemal Yimer Mekonnen says the conditions were good, but says in Ethiopia he ran the half marathon in 58 minutes.



WATCH: Hitomi Niiya speaks after becoming the women's winner of the Aramco Half Marathon

Hitomi Niiya speaks after becoming the women's winner of the Aramco Half Marathon



