Cancer and Boston Marathon bombing survivor running Houston Marathon for 17th time

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dave and Susie Comstock are bound by running.

In fact, the couple met at the Fort Bend Fit Running Club and even got married at Mile 20 of the Boston Marathon.

That doesn't mean their love hasn't come without challenges. In 2013, Susie was near the finish line of the Boston Marathon when terrorists attacked the famed race.

Later that year, Susie was diagnosed with breast cancer. Remarkably, she recovered in time to run the Chevron Houston Marathon just months later.

Fast forward to 2020 and Dave will be running his ninth Houston Marathon, while Susie prepares to take on her nineteenth!

Houston Marathon runner's journey with epilepsy
Chevron Houston Marathon: Mike Murphy carries U.S. flag to honor American heroes
Watch the emotional interview to learn why Mike Murphy started this tradition and why he thinks he'd struggle to perform without a flag in his hand.

What temps will be like for Chevron Houston Marathon
15 go-to spots to watch the Chevron Houston Marathon
Dozens of streets to close for Chevron Houston Marathon
Running full marathon with a flag to honor others
