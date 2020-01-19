chevron houston marathon

3 generations tackle Chevron Houston Marathon

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Alton Robinson loves to run. He has competed in marathons in 16 states. His passion for running is so deep that he has recruited his son and grandson to give the Aramco Houston Half marathon a go this weekend.

"I competed in my first Houston Marathon in 1996," said Robinson. "I ran my last full Houston Marathon in 2007. This will be number 12 half marathon."

This will be their first half marathon together, but they have done multiple 10k's in the past. This weekend is extra special for the family.

"It is a dream of mine to run with my grandson and my son. Three generations here."

Alton's son, Armand Robinson added," I've been running with my father since I was little. I've been doing races since forever. It is cool that all three of us can run together."

The three generations will be competing this weekend, but they are not worried about their time on the course. They just want to have a good time together.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonchevron houston marathonjoggingrunningfamilydistance runningmarathons
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHEVRON HOUSTON MARATHON
LIVE: Aramco Half Marathon leaders
LIVE: Chevron Houston Marathon leaders
LIVE: Chevron Houston Marathon complete coverage
American Ninja Warrior with Parkinsons running Houston Marathon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Chevron Houston Marathon complete coverage
LIVE: Chevron Houston Marathon leaders
LIVE: Aramco Half Marathon leaders
Dozens of streets to close for Chevron Houston Marathon
What temps will be like for Chevron Houston Marathon
American Ninja Warrior with Parkinsons running Houston Marathon
15 go-to spots to watch the Chevron Houston Marathon
Show More
Amputee hopes to lead hand cyclists at Houston Marathon
Chevron Houston Marathon's official poster created by runner
Running full marathon with a flag to honor others
Training faster may not make you race faster: experts
Man shoots stepson in possible act of self-defense, police say
More TOP STORIES News