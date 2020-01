EMBED >More News Videos This 81-year-old Crossfitter is not your average grandpa.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you've ever seen Mike Murphy run a race, he's easily found.That's because Murphy, a veteran, runs with a giant American flag in the air as a way to honor the men and women of the military.Murphy says he's run with the flag 60 times, but running wasn't something he was initially interested in.Check out this story to see why Murphy started this tradition, and why he thinks now he'd struggle to perform without a flag in his hand!