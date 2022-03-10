chemical leak

Crews working to clear chemical leak in east Houston, ask residents to avoid area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents near the East Loop and Buffalo Bayou are being asked to stay indoors after a tanker flipped and spilled its load.

On Thursday, the Houston Fire Department said crews at the the 400 block of 92nd Street at E. Avenue R are working to clean a propionic spill from a tanker. As a safety precaution, the department is asking residents to stay indoors and avoid the area as the chemical may cause respiratory issues as well as skin irritation.

HFD said no shelter in place has been issued for the time being.

No injuries have been reported.



We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.
