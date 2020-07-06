jobs

This snack company wants to pay you $5,000 in gifts and cash to eat cheese

A snack company wants to pay you thousands of dollars to eat cheese!

Yes, this is a real job.



The Whisps snack company recently posted a job listing for a "cheese executive officer."

This means you'll have access to perks like monthly shipment of Whisps Cheese Crisps, quarterly shipments of cheese from artisan cheesemakers, training by an artisan cheesemonger, and participating in new product flavor evaluations.

You will also get a $5,000 reward, including $2,000 cash, to attend the World Cheese Championship in 2022. This includes a $1,500 stipend.

You must be 21 or older to apply. All you have to do is fill out a form and answer a few questions about your love of cheese.

The last day to apply is July 25. To submit your application, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersfoodiesnackssnack foodjobs hiringfoodfeel goodcheesejobsamerican foodviral
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOBS
National unemployment rate falls, but here's what that means
US adds 4.8 million jobs as unemployment falls to 11.1%
ABC13's list of who's hiring in Houston
New tool helps figure out if you can get paid sick time
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Remains of missing Fort Hood solider Vanessa Guillen identified
Suspect in Vanessa Guillen case to be in court Monday
These activities put you most at risk of getting COVID-19
What we know about mutated coronavirus strain in Houston
Texas reports biggest daily increase in COVID-19 cases
New COVID-19 testing sites open in Houston
The COVID-19 testing process explained
Show More
New mural pays tribute to fallen soldier Vanessa Guillen
Tropical Depression forms west of Bermuda
Broadway star Nick Cordero dies from COVID-19
'50 Yard Mowing Challenge' inspires people to help others
Black Lives Matter mural defaced in front of courthouse
More TOP STORIES News