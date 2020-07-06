This snack company wants to pay you $5,000 in gifts and cash to eat cheese

Yes, this is a real job.
Whisps is on the hunt for our next Cheese Executive Officer! If you love cheese & want to win $5,000 in cash and prizes, click here: https://t.co/OUJ1E9q8wn— Whisps (@whispssnacks) June 24, 2020
Oh, and to celebrate this announcement, take 10% off your Whisps Amazon order that you place today w/ code: cheesetheday pic.twitter.com/BWO5Pyx8ny
The Whisps snack company recently posted a job listing for a "cheese executive officer."
This means you'll have access to perks like monthly shipment of Whisps Cheese Crisps, quarterly shipments of cheese from artisan cheesemakers, training by an artisan cheesemonger, and participating in new product flavor evaluations.
You will also get a $5,000 reward, including $2,000 cash, to attend the World Cheese Championship in 2022. This includes a $1,500 stipend.
You must be 21 or older to apply. All you have to do is fill out a form and answer a few questions about your love of cheese.
The last day to apply is July 25. To submit your application, click here.