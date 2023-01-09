'I don't know how I'm alive': Doctor hit by alleged chase suspect at intersection near Galleria

"I don't know how I'm alive." Dr. James Boynton told us he was on his way to perform a surgery when, out of nowhere, a pickup truck crashed into him at the intersection of Sage and West Alabama.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A doctor who was heading into surgery early Monday morning said he's shocked he's still alive after an alleged chase suspect crashed into him at an intersection near the Galleria.

The crash happened at about 5:35 a.m. on Sage and West Alabama, SkyEye video shows.

The chase was brief and ended with the suspect in custody.

Dr. James Boynton, the innocent driver involved in the crash, told us he was heading south on Sage Road and had the right of way when he was hit by another driver believed to have been in a pursuit.

"Out of the blue, I get hit in the middle of the intersection. It should have cut my car in half. I get out of my car. I don't know how I'm alive. One more foot back and it would've cut my car in half," Boynton said.

He said his airbags deployed and thankfully he was not injured, despite his car being pushed down the road from the impact.

"I saw a ball of flame over there. It cut that truck in half. I'm sort of in shock I'm even alive right now," Boynton said.

Crews are still working to clear the mess from the crash. All lanes at the intersection are blocked off so drivers are urged to take Richmond or the Westpark Tollway instead.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.