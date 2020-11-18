abc13 plus el campo wharton

#CharlieStrong: El Campo HS football team dedicates season to young fan battling cancer

EL CAMPO, Texas (KTRK) -- A lot of high school football players want to win for themselves, their school, or even for the trophies.

But a group of El Campo High School athletes want to win for a young fan battling cancer. Seven-year-old Charlie Van Eman first started feeling pain in his back early on during the pandemic.

Doctors performed tests and discovered he had neuroblastoma, a rare cancer that occurs most often in infants and young children.

Charlie has since undergone more than four rounds of chemotherapy and surgery to remove a tumor. As the young boy is facing his own fight, Charlie's favorite football players have become his biggest fans.

EMBED More News Videos

Achieving the dream: Memo Rodriguez's journey from the soccer fields in El Campo to playing for the Houston Dynamo.



The El Campo players have sent him signed gear, notes and supported Charlie's family through each new round of chemo.

The boy's family said it's really inspiring how much the team has done and how the entire community has rallied around them during this tough time.

