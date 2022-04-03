Police release photos of suspects in fatal shooting at carwash in southwest Houston

On March 25, Charles Dade, 51, was shot and killed on South Dairy Ashford Road near Richmond Avenue after picking up his car from the mechanic, according police.
During the robbery, police said one of the suspects started pistol whipping the son. As the son tried to get away, that's when police said the suspect shot him in the leg.
He is expected to be OK.
"They want justice and I want justice. They have taken my soulmate, my business partner, my everything, and my best friend," said the victim's wife, Latasha Dade.
She says her husband was a giving man who helped everyone around him. Latasha Dade says his loss is a big one for this community.
"He definitely touched the hearts of so many people," said Latasha Dade.
Latasha Dade and her children were surrounded by loved ones on Saturday as they released balloons to the sky in honor of Charles Dade.
"I need the people who did this to my daddy. I need them punished. I need them punished," said the victim's daughter, Anjana Dade.
The suspects were driving a 2019 or 2020 gray Dodge Journey, police said.
If you know information regarding the incident, you are urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
