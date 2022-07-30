DUI and weapon charges dropped against Texas A&M team captain Ainias Smith

Dulles High School standout and Aggies star Ainias Smith will not face charges after his arrest on a DUI charge.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas A &M senior wide receiver Ainias Smith will not face charges after he was arrested in College Station on July 20.

The 21-year-old was initially charged with driving under the influence and unlawfully carrying a weapon, but all those charges have essentially been dropped, records show.

SEE PREVIOUS STORY: Texas A &M Aggies team captain from Missouri City arrested on DWI, weapon charges

Smith was booked in the Brazos County Jail after his arrest by Texas A &M police and was released after posting combined bail of $8,000, according to county records.

Smith's alcohol level reportedly registered below the legal limit, which is one of the reasons why he was reinstated to the A &M football program Monday, days before the charges were dropped.

Smith's family told ABC13 that the John Foster Dulles High School product is on track to graduate in December with a degree from the A &M Mays Business School.

For more on this story, follow Greg Bailey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.