DUI and weapon charges dropped against Texas A&M team captain Ainias Smith

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas A&M senior wide receiver Ainias Smith will not face charges after he was arrested in College Station on July 20.
The 21-year-old was initially charged with driving under the influence and unlawfully carrying a weapon, but all those charges have essentially been dropped, records show.
SEE PREVIOUS STORY: Texas A&M Aggies team captain from Missouri City arrested on DWI, weapon charges
Smith was booked in the Brazos County Jail after his arrest by Texas A&M police and was released after posting combined bail of $8,000, according to county records.
Smith's alcohol level reportedly registered below the legal limit, which is one of the reasons why he was reinstated to the A&M football program Monday, days before the charges were dropped.
Smith's family told ABC13 that the John Foster Dulles High School product is on track to graduate in December with a degree from the A&M Mays Business School.
For more on this story, follow Greg Bailey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.