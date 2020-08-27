Chambers County issues curfew to help keep residents off the roads during Hurricane Laura

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Chambers County's Office of Emergency Management is warning residents that first responders will not be able to answer their call for help during the storm, due to tropical storm force winds.
Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia issued a curfew order that goes into effect at 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues through 6 a.m. Thursday.
Emergency Management Coordinator Ryan Holzaepfel is urging all residents to stay off the roads and avoid non-essential travel when the strong winds become too dangerous.
"Around 7 p.m. is when the tropical storm force starts (and) it's highly discouraged that anyone tries to travel during this storm because you can easily lose control, get blown off the road, or lose visibility," said Holzaepfel. "We may not be able to get to you to help you."
Ahead of the storm, Chambers County issued a voluntary evacuation for residents and a mandatory evacuation for those living in low-lying areas or untethered mobile homes. As of Tuesday morning, about 25-30 residents evacuated and tookcharter buses to San Antonio and Dallas.
Also, a group was evacuating a herd of cattle in Chambers County, trying to get the cattle to higher ground, while residents were boarding up their homes and businesses in town.
Bryant Collier, born and raised in Winnie, Texas, said many people in the area just finished rebuilding after Hurricane Harvey and Tropical Storm Imelda and are now bracing for another hit.
"We've been through it so many times, here and again, so you know it's nothing new to us. So, we're prepared," Collier said.
Holzaepfel said the anticipated impact from Hurricane Laura would be damaging winds, but since it is expected to be a quick-moving storm, he does not anticipate flooding similar to Hurricane Harvey or Imelda.
For more on Chambers County Hurricane Laura notices,visit the county's website.
