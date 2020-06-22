HPD officer arrested on DWI charge while on duty

Officer Chad Hogue was suspended on Monday, pending results from the investigation.
Acevedo released the following statement Monday afternoon:
"It is disappointing our employee endangered members of the community and HPD through his action."
Statement from Chief @ArtAcevedo on DWI arrest of HPD officer: #hounews pic.twitter.com/0TnUrDRirV— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 22, 2020
Hogue was assigned to the Clear Lake Patrol Division and was on duty at 9200 Nathaniel when a couple of people noticed he was acting strange and had a smell of alcohol on his breath.
Officers arrived to 13900 Galveston Rd. just before midnight and conducted a sobriety test on Hogue. He failed the test, according to police.
He told officers he drank whiskey with beer at home between 5 p.m. Saturday and 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Hogue said he ate cinnamon rolls at home before starting his shift around 10 a.m.
He has since posted bond.
Earlier this month, a Harris County deputy was also charged with a DWI, according to documents.
Deputy Jose Garcia was also relieved of law enforcement duty pending results from an investigation.