HPD officer arrested on DWI charge while on duty

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer was arrested Sunday night on a DWI charge while he was on duty, according to Chief Art Acevedo.Officer Chad Hogue was suspended on Monday, pending results from the investigation.Acevedo released the following statement Monday afternoon:Hogue was assigned to the Clear Lake Patrol Division and was on duty at 9200 Nathaniel when a couple of people noticed he was acting strange and had a smell of alcohol on his breath.Officers arrived to 13900 Galveston Rd. just before midnight and conducted a sobriety test on Hogue. He failed the test, according to police.He told officers he drank whiskey with beer at home between 5 p.m. Saturday and 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Hogue said he ate cinnamon rolls at home before starting his shift around 10 a.m.He has since posted bond.Earlier this month, a Harris County deputy was also charged with a DWI, according to documents.Deputy Jose Garcia was also relieved of law enforcement duty pending results from an investigation.