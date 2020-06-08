Harris Co. deputy charged with DWI didn't remember last drink, documents say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County deputy was arrested early Sunday morning and later charged with DWI.Jose Garcia, 32, is said to have been weaving through traffic on the Katy Freeway, and clocked at speeds up to 121 mph.According to court records, Garcia showed his sheriff's office ID to the HPD officer who pulled him over. Garcia reportedly had been at a bar on Fannin Saturday night, but didn't remember when he had his last drink. He failed the field sobriety test and a breathalyzer test indicated he was well over the legal limit.He was released Sunday after posting a $100 bond.The Harris County Sheriff's Office released the following statement on Garcia's arrest: