Family begs for help finding driver who hit and killed father of 4 on Thanksgiving

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a Pasadena man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Thanksgiving said they hope to see justice soon.Cesar Luna, 31, had just left his mother's house to walk to a Texaco station a few blocks away when Pasadena police said a driver hit him and left him to die."We want to know what happened, we want to know that the person who did this to him that they catch him," said Luna's wife, Victoria Thornton.Luna was a father of four children with his youngest being just two years old."Don't just leave a human being thrown there. That was my son. He's got kids," said his mother, Sonia Vasquez.Police said they are working a few leads that may get them closer to finding the driver who killed Luna and hope to have an arrest soon.