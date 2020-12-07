Family begs for help finding driver who hit and killed father of 4 on Thanksgiving

By
PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a Pasadena man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Thanksgiving said they hope to see justice soon.

Cesar Luna, 31, had just left his mother's house to walk to a Texaco station a few blocks away when Pasadena police said a driver hit him and left him to die.

"We want to know what happened, we want to know that the person who did this to him that they catch him," said Luna's wife, Victoria Thornton.

Luna was a father of four children with his youngest being just two years old.

"Don't just leave a human being thrown there. That was my son. He's got kids," said his mother, Sonia Vasquez.

Police said they are working a few leads that may get them closer to finding the driver who killed Luna and hope to have an arrest soon.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenacar crashhit and runman killedperson killedhit and run accidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot to death while inside car near Greenspoint, police say
COVID-19 relief bill won't offer $1,200 checks, lawmakers say
Taqueria owner found shot to death inside business
1 dead in Southwest Freeway crash at Beechnut
Army to release review of Vanessa Guillen case on Tuesday
Convicted murderer accused of trying to meet girl for sex
Sun Bowl game to be canceled for first time in 85 years due to COVID-19
Show More
Environmentalists question proposed coastal barrier, ask for deadline
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman marries Reagan Howard
Criminal mischief suspect dies in HPD custody
Another violent weekend plagues Houston
1 killed while trying to help crash victim
More TOP STORIES News